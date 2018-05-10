Ex-Trader Indicted for Rigging Foreign Currency Markets

A former trader was indicted in New York Thursday charged with participating in a scheme to fix the foreign exchange markets for African, European and Middle Eastern currencies, the latest person to be criminally charged in the global crackdown.

Akshay Aiyer was indicted in New York for one count of conspiring to rig trades. Prosecutors said Aiyer and co-conspirators, including former Barclays Plc currency trader Jason Katz and ex-Citigroup trader Christopher Cummins, conspired from at least October 2010 through at least July 2013 to eliminate competition in the market by fixing prices and rigging bids and offers.

The indictment is another attempt to hold individuals accountable after banks paid more than $10 billion in penalties. Katz was the first to plead guilty in the crackdown when he admitted in January 2017 to conspiring to fix prices with other traders while working at three different financial institutions over a period of six years. Cummins pleaded guilty a week later.

Former HSBC Holdings Plc trader Mark Johnson was convicted last year of front-running a $3.5 billion client order in Dec. 2011 after a monthlong trial. He was sentenced last month to two years in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Aiyer, 18-cr-333, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.