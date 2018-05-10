Malaysia’s stock market may be closed following Mahathir Mohamad’s stunning election victory, but that hasn’t stopped investors from trading a staggering 4.4 million shares of the iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Wednesday. The exchange traded fund fell more than 6 percent during trading in New York as volume spiked to nearly nine times its five-year average. The jump was so significant that about 1 million more shares of the ETF changed hands compared to BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF.