markets

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Non-Oil GDP to Grow on State Spending, IMF Says

By
  • Global recovery in trade should help Dubai economic growth
  • U.A.E. should continue with fiscal reforms, IMF says

Dubai’s economy is expected to grow 4.2% in 2019 after 3.4% this year as the government ramps up its spending on construction before Expo 2020 and as global trade recovers, Natalia Tamirisa, IMF mission chief for the United Arab Emirates, says in interview.

    Have a confidential news tip? Get in touch with our reporters.
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE