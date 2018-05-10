Core Inflation Takes Some Pressure Off the Fed

Cheaper cars, cable and satellite television services, airfares and home utilities helped moderate U.S. inflation in April. The closely watched core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy components, increased 2.1 percent in April from a year earlier, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday. That was less than the 2.2 percent projected by economists and reduces pressure on Federal Reserve policy makers to consider a faster pace of interest-rate increases as inflation holds just above their 2 percent goal.