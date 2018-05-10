China Factory Inflation Gains Pace as Consumer Price Gains Ease

China’s factory inflation gained pace, snapping a five-month easing streak, while the consumer price index eased.

The producer price index rose 3.4 percent in April from a year earlier, in line with the estimate in a Bloomberg survey and up from 3.1 percent in March. The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent, the statistics bureau said Thursday, versus a forecast 1.9 percent gain and prior reading of 2.1 percent.

Producer inflation pressures remain broadly on an easing trend since reaching an eight-year high in February 2017. In recent months solid external demand has helped underpin the economic expansion even as the trade tensions with the U.S. add uncertainty to the outlook.

"Production and investment may get a lift as seasonal factors disappear and financial conditions improve, leading to expansion on the demand side," said Wen Bin, a researcher at China Minsheng Banking Corp. in Beijing. "The China-U.S. trade dispute remains the biggest uncertainty in the future."

— With assistance by Xiaoqing Pi, and Yinan Zhao