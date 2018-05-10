Canadian Tire Adds Outdoor Gear With $770 Million Hansen Bid

Canadian Tire Corp. agreed to buy Helly Hansen for C$985 million ($770 million) from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, adding a global maker of outdoor clothing to the Canadian retailer’s diverse product lines.

The Canadian company will also take on C$50 million of operating debt, according to a statement from the Toronto-based firm Thursday.

The acquisition builds on the 2011 purchase of Forzani Group, the owner of the Sport Chek chain, which helped the 96-year-old company diversify away from automotive and home appliances and capture younger customers with sporting goods and outdoor gear.

“For more than 10 years, Helly Hansen has been an exceptional fit (with Canadian Tire) and this acquisition will strengthen our assortment across all of our banners," said Stephen Wetmore, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Tire.

Paul Stoneham, a Canadian, will continue to run Helly Hansen as CEO from Oslo, where the company was founded in 1877 as a supplier of jackets and pants “for the harshest outdoor conditions.” Helly Hansen was purchased by Toronto-based Ontario Teachers’ in 2012 for an undisclosed price.

The deal gives Canadian Tire “a strong global brand and wholesale and retail distribution capabilities in more than 40 countries, positioning CTC to use Helly Hansen’s global presence as a platform” for its own brands, according to a note from RBC Capital markets analyst Irene Nattel.

Wetmore was brought back to Canadian Tire in 2016 to navigate a fast changing retail landscape after the ousting of Michael Medline. Measures have included beefing up the retailer’s own brands, fighting silos by bringing various businesses under one leadership and testing home delivery.

Bikes to Pipes

The company has 1,700 retail or gasoline outlets run directly or via independent dealers, including the ubiquitous Canadian Tire chain that sells everything from barbecues to bikes to plumbing supplies.

Canadian Tire shares have jumped 7 percent this year, outpacing the 2 percent decline in the Standard & Poor’s/TSX Composite Index in Canada. The company has a market value of almost C$12 billion.

The retailer also reported that first-quarter earnings per share fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier to C$1.18. Consolidated same-store sales rose 5.2 percent.