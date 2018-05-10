Brexit Tsar David Davis Opts Out of Evidence Session on Ireland

Brexit Secretary David Davis often makes the most news when quizzed at parliamentary committees on the government’s latest thinking on leaving the European Union. This time, the news is that he declined to appear.

David Davis Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The issue of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit is the biggest stumbling block in negotiations with the EU. Hence the request for Davis to appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. But in a May 8 letter, Davis offered up some junior ministers instead.

Committee Chair Andrew Murrison was not impressed: “My committee is most disappointed that David Davis has turned down our invitation to give evidence on what all agree is an absolutely pivotal element of the Brexit process.”

He also pointed out that Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator has already given evidence. “The committee felt it would be reasonable to ask his U.K. counterpart Mr. Davis to do the same,” Murrison said.