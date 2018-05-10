markets

BOE Maintains Rate; U.S. Prices, Canada Oil Question: Eco Day

  • U.K. central bank’s new inflation forecast sees faster cooling
  • Rising global oil prices may not prove big boost for Canada

Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Thursday started:

  • Bank of England policy makers kept interest rates on hold after a first-quarter economic slump and forecast that inflation will slow to its target faster than previously anticipated
  • In the latest evidence that the U.K. economy is struggling, reports earlier Thursday showed construction output plunged in March, while a gauge of house prices dipped to its lowest in more than five years last month
  • A U.S. report Thursday is forecast to show inflation picked up in April, although Bloomberg Economics suggest the recent increase appears to be overstated, and cell phone contracts are largely to blame
  • The rally in oil prices may be a good thing for Canada, the world’s fourth-largest producer, but whether the benefits are large enough to make a big difference is an open question
  • New Zealand’s central bank left interest rates at a record low on Thursday, while Malaysia also left policy unchanged on the day of shock election result
    • Meanwhile, here’s a look at tough monetary policy decisions looming for emerging markets over the next couple of weeks
  • Japan’s current-account surplus grew in March to its largest since 2007 thanks to companies bringing income home before the end of the fiscal year
