BOE Maintains Rate; U.S. Prices, Canada Oil Question: Eco Day

Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Thursday started:
- Bank of England policy makers kept interest rates on hold after a first-quarter economic slump and forecast that inflation will slow to its target faster than previously anticipated
- In the latest evidence that the U.K. economy is struggling, reports earlier Thursday showed construction output plunged in March, while a gauge of house prices dipped to its lowest in more than five years last month
- A U.S. report Thursday is forecast to show inflation picked up in April, although Bloomberg Economics suggest the recent increase appears to be overstated, and cell phone contracts are largely to blame
- The rally in oil prices may be a good thing for Canada, the world’s fourth-largest producer, but whether the benefits are large enough to make a big difference is an open question
- New Zealand’s central bank left interest rates at a record low on Thursday, while Malaysia also left policy unchanged on the day of shock election result
- Meanwhile, here’s a look at tough monetary policy decisions looming for emerging markets over the next couple of weeks
- Japan’s current-account surplus grew in March to its largest since 2007 thanks to companies bringing income home before the end of the fiscal year
