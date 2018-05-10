Beer Volumes Show Surge in Zimbabwe Consumer Confidence

Zimbabweans have been cheered by the ascension to power of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a politician known as “The Crocodile.” In November he replaced Robert Mugabe, who saw the economy shrink 50 percent from 2000 until he was ousted. For the first time in at least five years the country’s main brewer, AB InBev-affiliated Delta Corp., announced that sales volumes increased with the company having said before that consumption of lager beer is tied to consumer confidence.