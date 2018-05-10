markets

Axa Equitable Slips in Early Trading After U.S. IPO Fell Short

Axa Equitable Holdings Inc. slipped in the first minutes of U.S. trading after its initial public offering fell almost $1 billion shy of the targeted share sale.

The stock fell 1.4 percent to $19.74 at 10:39 a.m. in New York. Axa Equitable Holdings, which includes the U.S. operations of French insurance giant Axa SA, raised $2.75 billion, selling 137.25 million shares for $20 each. While that was below the targeted share price range of $24 to $27, the deal was still the biggest the biggest U.S. IPO of the year.

Axa Equitable Holdings includes Axa’s U.S. Life & Savings unit and a 64 percent stake in money manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP. Axa’s U.S. business was the third-largest seller of variable annuities in the U.S. last year, according to industry group Limra. The proceeds from the listing will help its French parent company fund its biggest-ever acquisition: a $15.3 billion takeover of XL Group Ltd.

Shares of Axa Equitable Holdings are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EQH. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. led the offering.

