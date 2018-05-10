AT&T Paid Cohen Up to $600,000 for Trump Insights, Source Says

AT&T Inc. paid President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, up to $600,000 for insights into how the new administration might handle matters affecting its business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That’s about $400,000 more than the figure alleged by Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult actress Stephanie Clifford, who revealed a series of payments to Cohen from AT&T, Novartis AG, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. and others on Tuesday.

AT&T said in an internal email to employees Wednesday that Cohen was one of several consultants it hired to get advice on the administration’s approach on antitrust enforcement -- as it was seeking approval for its proposed merger with Time Warner Inc. -- and a corporate tax overhaul. AT&T said in that email that it cut ties with Cohen’s firm in December.