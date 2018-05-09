markets
Walmart Outlook to Negative by S&P on Flipkart; Shares Down 4.1%By
Walmart’s outlook has been revised from stable by S&P after the retailer agreed to $16b deal to buy Flipkart, while Walmart’s ratings are affirmed.
- S&P says it sees leverage increasing about a half turn more than previously projected for the coming fiscal year
- Outlook revision is given these weaker credit metric projections and heightened execution risk as Walmart spends heavily to expand its online and global reach while continuing its share buyback program, S&P says
- S&P says there is a one-in-three chance Walmart’s strategic repositioning to compete with encroaching retail players including Amazon.com through more aggressive global deal-making and a possible financial policy shift may result in a downgrade over the next two years
- NOTE: Walmart’s S&P long-term foreign issuer credit rating has been AA since at least 1999, according to Bloomberg data; outlook had been stable since 2001
- NOTE: Earlier, Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market
