Charted

Using Apple and Tencent to Value Xiaomi

Technology giants offer some context for investors trying to determine its IPO valuation
By
Shelly Banjo
and
Lulu Yilun Chen

Its been less than a week since investors got their hands on Xiaomi Corp.’s 597-page filing for an initial public offering, but doubts over the smartphone maker’s lofty valuation figures have already begun percolating. Estimates have ranged from as low as $30 billion to more than $100 billion, although people familiar with the matter have said the valuation would be more likely to start around $60 billion to $70 billion. Some investors may want to look to Tencent Holdings Ltd. or Apple Inc. for additional guidance. Applying the duo’s 2017 price-to-sales multiples to Xiaomi would net a valuation range of $62 billion to $250 billion.

— With assistance by Matt Turner

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.