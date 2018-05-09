North Korea Releases Three U.S. Hostages, Trump Says

Three U.S. citizens detained in North Korea were released Wednesday, ahead of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Bloomberg News reports.



The Korean-American men, who all have the common surname of Kim but are not related, were set free after being held for as long as two years in the isolated nation, Trump said in a Twitter posting.



“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” Trump said. “They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”



Developing...