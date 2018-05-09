TripAdvisor Surges After Profit Beats Analyst Estimates

business
TripAdvisor Surges After Profit Beats Analyst EstimatesBy
TripAdvisor Inc. jumped as much 24 percent on Wednesday to the highest in almost a year after reporting first-quarter profit that beat analyst projections. The online travel company posted adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents, beating the average estimate of 16 cents. Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen said TripAdvisor is "tracking well to our 2018 financial objectives."
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE