Ramaphosa Foe Is Said to Cling on as Head of S. African Province

Supra Mahumapelo is considering rescinding his decision to quit as premier of South Africa’s North West province after coming under pressure from his allies within the ruling African National Congress to stay on, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The North West has been rocked by a series of violent protests over recent weeks by community members demanding Mahumapelo’s resignation and access to government services. While Mahumapelo told the state broadcaster on Tuesday he’d agreed to step down, he backtracked at a meeting of the ANC’s executive committee in the North West, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The committee disagreed with a proposal by the ANC’s national leadership to appoint businessman Zakes Tolo as a premier, saying they preferred clergyman OJ Tselapedi, the people said.

Mahumapelo opposed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to win control of the ruling ANC at an elective conference in December. His sidelining would help Ramaphosa assert his control over the party, which remains deeply divided between his supporters and those of former President Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign in February.

Disgruntlement with Mahumapelo’s leadership has been mounting over his handling of a graft scandal and the sidelining of his ANC rivals in the North West. South Africa’s special police unit known as the Hawks said it raided Mahumapelo’s offices last month in connection with alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption amounting to about 160 million rand ($13 million).