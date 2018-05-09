Polish Regulator to Charge Gazprom and Nord Stream 2 Partners

Poland’s antitrust and consumer protection watchdog will present charges against Russia’s Gazprom PJSC and five companies financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Poland opposes the expansion of the major gas link directly from Russia to Germany, Europe’s biggest market for the fuel, arguing it would deepen Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and risk isolating transit nations such as Ukraine. Gazprom in 2016 ended a shareholder agreement with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Uniper SE, OMV AG and Engie SA after the Polish regulator blocked the creation of a joint venture.

The 1,220 kilometer (758-mile) Nord Stream 2 undersea link to Germany initiated by Russia in 2015. Source: Gazprom

Marek Niechcial, the head of the Polish regulator, will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. in Warsaw, the watchdog said Wednesday on its Twitter account, without elaborating. Its press office declined to give more details before the news conference.

The regulator has previously said Nord Stream 2, which would double the existing pipeline’s capacity to almost 30 percent of European Union demand, could hamper competition on the Polish market and strengthen Gazprom’s negotiation position with local fuel buyers. Russia is the country’s biggest source of gas.