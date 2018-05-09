Macri’s Penchant for Slogans Haunts Him After Argentina Turns to IMF

"Greenshoots." "Plan B." "Flood of Investment." President Mauricio Macri’s favorite economic slogans have come back to haunt him now that he’s seeking help from the same institution many Argentines blame for the traumatic 2001 debt crisis.

Here’s a selection of the Macri administration’s favorite catch-phrases since he took office in 2015, vowing to restore economic growth and Argentina’s access to global financial markets. None of the scenarios came true. All the phrases have been retired. And government officials are meeting with the International Monetary Fund in Washington to discuss a credit line of about $30 billion.