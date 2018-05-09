Oil and the Economy, U.K. Retail Woe, Japan Wage Growth: Eco Day

markets
Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:
- As oil trades at the highest level since 2014, here’s a look at what crude at $70 means for the world economy
- Meanwhile, analysis by Bloomberg Economics shows President Trump’s exit from the Iran deal is only half the oil story, with stronger demand accounting for the rest of the gains this year
- Unconventional monetary policy and low interest rates are here to stay for the European Central Bank, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.
- The woes afflicting U.K. retailers continued in April, with sales dropping the most on record and demand for staff easing
- Still, Bloomberg Economics say that, while they may be in the minority at this week’s meeting, Bank of England hawks won’t struggle to make a case for a hike
- Japan’s wage growth rose in March at the fastest pace in two decades, giving hope to policy makers looking for a boost to inflation
- Central banks across the world might so far seem patient amid Fed tightening, but higher U.S. Treasury yields are testing economies in Asia
