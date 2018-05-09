Novartis Paid Trump Lawyer's Firm $1.2 Million for Consulting

Novartis AG paid a consulting firm led by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 million to gain insight into the administration’s approach to health-care policy.

The Swiss drugmaker held its first meeting with the firm, Essential Consultants LLC, in March 2017, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday. The company said that after the meeting, it determined that Cohen’s firm would be unable to provide the services it anticipated, and decided not to engage further. Novartis had agreed to pay Cohen’s firm $100,000 a month for a one-year term, the statement said.

“As the contract unfortunately could only be terminated for cause, payments continued to be made until the contract expired by its own terms in February 2018,” according to the statement.

Novartis said earlier that it had been contacted in November 2017 by lawyers from the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller about its agreement with Cohen’s firm. Cohen, who arranged payments to an adult-film actress who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump, is said to be under investigation by federal prosecutors for possible bank fraud and violating campaign finance law.