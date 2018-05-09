Netanyahu Meets Putin as Russia Debates Deal for Syrian Missiles

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions rise over the possible delivery of Russian S-300 missile systems to Syria.

Netanyahu opened the meeting in Moscow, where he also attended a military parade commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, by saying that he values “the opportunity to discuss how to act appropriately in the region.” Putin described the situation in the Middle East as “very tense,” saying he’s hopeful “that we manage to find a way to defuse” the conflicts.

The visit comes a day after a new strike targeting Iranian forces in Syria that the government in Damascus said was carried out by Israel. The risk of a direct clash between the Jewish State and the Islamic Republic has been rising amid concerns in Israel about the growing threat from Iran’s military and allied militias’ presence on its doorstep.

Over seven decades after the Holocaust, Iran is openly calling for Israel’s destruction, Netanyahu told Putin. Before he left for Moscow, the Israeli premier said that “in light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to ensure the continued coordination” between the militaries of Russia and Israel.

Israeli missiles were fired late on Tuesday at a target outside the capital, Damascus, Syria’s state-run Sana news service said. The Israeli strike was aimed at an arms depot belonging to Hezbollah and the Iranians, according to the U.K.-based opposition monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. At least 15 people were killed, including eight Iranians, it said.

Russia has alarmed Israel by raising the possibility of supplying advanced S-300 air-defense systems to Syria in the wake of strikes by the U.S., France and the U.K. last month in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack by regime forces.

While the Russian side hasn’t yet decided whether to proceed with the S-300 delivery, it has every right to do so, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday, according to the Interfax news service.

Israel has carried out at least 150 bombing raids in Syria since the civil war began there in 2011, according to Zvi Magen, a former Israeli ambassador in Moscow. Targets have included an air base used by the Iranian military as well as arms convoys bound for Hezbollah, the Iranian-armed Shiite group in Lebanon that’s repeatedly fought with Israel. Israel’s government and the army have a strict policy of not acknowledging or commenting on military actions taken in the neighboring country.

— With assistance by David Wainer