Iran Oil Flow May Be Hit by Foreign Tanker Exodus

The snap-back of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports may well see international shipping companies, which have carried more than half of Iran’s oil exports over the past six months, pull back from the trade, leaving the Persian Gulf country to depend much more on its own tanker fleet, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.

Over the past six months 53 percent of Iran’s observed exports of crude and condensate have been carried on non-Iranian vessels, including ships owned by companies including Frontline, Dynacom, SK Shipping, Minerva Marine, Delta Tankers and Cosco Shipping, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking.

During the previous sanctions, which ran from 2012 until early 2016, much of Iran’s own tanker fleet was tied up storing crude and condensate that the country was unable to sell. During that period, the volume of oil stored on Iranian tankers rose as high as 45 million barrels, tying up as many as 25 vessels, from an Iranian fleet of around 60 ships at the time.

Iran Crude Flow Iran's diversification of crude exports is at risk as U.S. sanctions snap back Source: Blomberg tanker tracking