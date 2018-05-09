Iran and Oil, Asia Central Banks Tested, Argentina Woe: Eco Day

markets
Iran and Oil, Asia Central Banks Tested, Argentina Woe: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The U.S. exit from the Iran deal might only provide half the oil story as a price shock threatens to rattle economies across the world, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows; President Trump’s pullout risks fallout for the U.S. economy
- Central banks across the world might so far seem patient amid Fed tightening, but higher U.S. Treasury yields are testing economies in Asia
- Tough talks. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said U.S. and China are “pretty far apart” on trade discussions even as the nations’ two leaders spoke by phone Tuesday
- Help wanted. Argentina, in a world of hurt amid a five-month rout in the peso, is asking the IMF for a $30 billion credit line to keep its economic recovery on track
- Japan’s wage growth rose in March at the fastest pace in two decades, giving hope to policy makers looking for a boost to inflation
- Central bank watch: Australia’s budget could push forward its monetary policy tightening, while you shouldn’t count on an Indonesia rate hike, says Bloomberg Economics
- New boss in town. New Zealand’s central bank might offer little in the way of policy excitement in its rate decision Thursday, but there’ll be plenty to watch with a new chief at the helm
