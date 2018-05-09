ING's New Clients Lift Profit as CEO Hamers Seeks Growth Abroad

ING Groep NV got off to a better start to the year than analysts had expected as new clients outside its home market lifted income from lending.

Net income rose 7.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, to 1.23 billion euros ($1.46 billion), the Amsterdam-based lender said Wednesday. Analysts polled by the bank had predicted a profit of 1.11 billion euros. ING added 400,000 new clients during the quarter, in markets including Australia.

“We attracted new customers and deepened the relationship with existing ones,” Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said in the statement.

Hamers, who took over in 2013, is investing in financial technology to reduce personnel and branch costs as well as seeking to expand lending to consumers and companies outside its home market of the Netherlands, where competition from new players like insurers and foreign banks is squeezing margins. With most of its main markets in the euro region, cutting expenses and growing fee income are its main option to lift profit as interest rates remain at historic lows.

ING’s shares have lost about 9 percent this year, more than twice as much as the Stoxx 600 Banks Index. Once a global financial firm, the company was bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, though it has since repaid that aid.

Lending is by far the largest source of revenue for ING, which has called its dependency on interest income one of its biggest weaknesses. Apart from narrow margins caused by the low interest rate environment, the business is also facing pressure from new capital requirements for mortgage lending under rules coming into force in 2027.

Hamers is cutting thousands of Dutch jobs and expanding abroad, where much of its business is already digital, to counter that trend. He has divided ING’s business geographically in three segments called market leaders, challengers and growth markets. Expansion must come from the latter two while cost-cutting is the main objective in the first, which includes the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.