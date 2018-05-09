Health-Care Workers Accused by U.S. of Taking Bribes From MiMedx

MiMedx Group Inc. paid bribes to three Veterans Affairs Department health-care workers to promote the biotech firm’s products, federal prosecutors said in announcing charges against the three.

Donna Becker, Marcela Dolores Farrer and Carol Guardiola, who provided wound care services to VA patients, were indicted in federal court in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Prosecutors said they received payments, meals, gifts and other inducements that led to “the excessive use of MiMedx products.”

Neither MiMedx or any company officials were charged.

Becker got at least $20,000 in fees for speaking engagements on behalf of MiMedx, hoping to increase sales to VA facilities, according to the indictment. Guardiola allegedly received meals and other gratuities from a MiMedx representative.

MiMedx is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into how it recognizes revenue, while the Justice Department is probing the Marietta, Georgia-based company’s distribution practices and whether it overcharged the government for its tissue-repair products.

A MiMedx representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.