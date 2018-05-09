Great Food and Happy People -- Nordic Cities Top EU Growth Rates

Nordic cities are known for their happy inhabitants, trendy food scene and exceptional quality of life (and even the odd sunny day). But the urban hubs of Europe’s north are also growing much faster than the rest of the region.

Scandinavian capitals and Helsinki have outpaced the European average over the past decade and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, according to Oxford Economics.

Outperforming Europe Nordic cities are forecast to enjoy above-average growth rates Source: Oxford Economics

The consultant estimates that the Nordics’ 10 biggest cities grew at an average rate of 2.9 percent in 2017, “well above the European average of 2.5 percent.” Average growth over the next five years is forecast at 1.9 percent versus Europe’s 1.8 percent.

The biggest Nordic city, Stockholm, is also set to be the fastest-growing (2.9 percent), thanks to a mix of major manufacturing companies, successful digital startups, above-average quality of life and a highly educated workforce.