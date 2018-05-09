Germany's Tightening Labor Market Might Spell More Trade Trouble

As companies and policy makers fret over global geopolitical tensions that could limit one of the most important drivers of Europe’s largest economy, Germany might be facing one of its trade hurdles at home.

Companies operating in Germany’s trade sector increasingly point to a shortage of qualified workers as a constraint, according to the country’s Ifo Institute. After unemployment has been steadily declining for years -- currently at a record-low of 5.3 percent -- firms are having difficulty filling open positions, particularly those dealing with investment goods and machinery.

More Trouble for Trade Companies in Germany's trade sector increasingly struggle with labor shortages Source: Ifo Institute

The dilemma comes on top of brewing trade disputes on a global level, which have seen the U.S. threaten to raise tariffs for certain goods and countries. Germany’s economy is strongly reliant on exports and net trade was the main driver of the country’s expansion at the end of last year.