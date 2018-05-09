Fox Results Disappoint While Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

21st Century Fox Inc., Rupert Murdoch’s film and TV company, reported weaker earnings in its latest quarter, even as a looming deal to offload most of its entertainment assets took the focus off the results.

Excluding some items, profit amounted to 51 cents a share last quarter, New York-based Fox said Wednesday. That missed the average of analysts’ estimates of 53 cents a share. Revenue decreased 2 percent to $7.42 billion, compared with an average estimate of $7.44 billion.

Fox had fewer NFL games in the period -- and no Super Bowl -- making the quarter a tough comparison with a year earlier. A shift in timing of cricket matches also hurt advertising revenue for its international operations.

But its revenue from TV affiliates saw double-digit growth. And domestic advertising gained 3 percent, driven by the continuing dominance of Fox News.

The big question mark hanging over Fox is its plan to sell about $52 billion of entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co.

Comcast Corp., the largest U.S. cable channel, is said to be preparing financing for a potential counterbid for the Fox operations.

Meanwhile, Fox continues to add TV stations. On Wednesday, Sinclair Broadcast Group said it sold seven U.S. stations to Fox, including ones in Seattle and Miami. Those should help Fox increase its ability to profit from its sports rights in those regions and boost the prospects for “New Fox” -- the company that will remain after it sells the movie studio and other entertainment divisions to Disney.