Five Watch Editors Pick Their Guilty Pleasure Timepieces

Everyone has a guilty pleasure watch. If you think you don't, you're lying to yourself (or maybe just to others). Whether it's something that's outside your usual comfort zone, something that's a little louder than you might like, or even just something far outside your budget, there's always that timekeeper that you can't help but search for on Instagram, or drop into a retailer to try on when you see it in the window. Here are our editors' top guilty pleasure picks from the 2018 debuts – a few of them will likely surprise you.

Cara Barrett – Cartier Révélation d'Une Panthère

I still haven’t forgotten the Cartier Révélation d’Une Panthère from SIHH earlier this year. This watch is completely unnecessary and the ultimate luxury accessory (which seems to be a running theme in my life these days), hence it being my guilty pleasure. I could watch the little gold beads fall through the patented liquid system for hours on end. This watch shows that Cartier is able to produce both elegant everyday watches like the Santos, and beautiful artistic pieces such as this. Who needs to read the time when you have this puppy on your wrist?

$106,000; cartier.com

Jon Bues – Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious

Jacob & Co.'s Twin Turbo Furious is quite possibly the single craziest watch I've ever seen in my life. And I have to admit that wearing one for a while would be a guilty pleasure. Cased in black carbon fiber and DLC titanium, it's a 57mm x 52mm twin triple-axis tourbillon with decimal repeater and chronograph. Naturally, the focal point of this watch on the wrist is its two tourbillon mechanisms. Their alternating herky-jerky pulsations call to mind a wild, rhythmic, and indeed furious dance performed with reckless abandon. The design is not going to be for everyone, but there's really no denying that this is an incredibly complex mechanism.

CHF 525,000; jacobandco.com

Jack Forster – Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 VFA SBGH265

The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat VFA is exactly what an awful lot of us – even and especially those of us who consider ourselves Grand Seiko fans – would probably say we absolutely do not want from Grand Seiko. It’s a veritable litany of Grand Seiko loyalist don'ts: extremely limited edition (20 pieces), extremely precious metal (platinum), and as if that weren’t sufficiently out of character for Grand Seiko, extremely expensive ($53,000). However, you can’t very well have a guilty pleasure without guilt, and you can’t have one without pleasure either, and there is something about the way this watch throws modesty to the winds and goes straight for the jugular, luxury-wise, that's irresistible. Besides, as Blaise Pascal once wrote, "the heart has its reasons whereof reason knows nothing."

$53,000; grand-seiko.com

James Stacey – TAG Heuer Monaco Bamford

A blacked-out, carbon-cased, third-party collaboration tribute to one of the most famous and recognizable motorsports watches of all time? Sounds like a guilty pleasure to me. While at a conceptual level any fan of vintage Heuer might wince a bit at the mention of the TAG Heuer Monaco Bamford, like Jack, I dig it. Light and impressive on wrist, the Monaco Bamford's carbon case ads a welcome strangeness into the Monaco genealogy. The case shape and its 39mm sizing remain unchanged and Bamford has balanced the predominantly black form with a strong use of aqua blue for the markers and hands. While certainly a bold use of color, the carbon case feels both recognizable and rather motorsport-appropriate, and the Bamford-spec retains the Monaco's characteristic nine o'clock crown. It's sporty, special, and decidedly distinct from any other Monaco while preserving much of the original form. I would totally wear it.

$8,100; tagheuer.com

Stephen Pulvirent – Hublot Sapphire Big Bang Tourbillon Power Reserve 5 Days

Sometimes it's healthy to break out of your usual mold. For me, the usual is small, time-only watches that tend not to get too much attention (except from those who know, of course). But this guy? There's no way it's not getting noticed. And by, like, everyone. There's something so contrarian about making a tourbillon like this and Hublot has executed it extremely well, with the finishing and architecture both coming through. The Big Bang Tourbillon Power Reserve 5 Days Sapphire might not be an everyday watch for me, but I can't help but love it.

$148,000; hublot.com

