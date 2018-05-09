Death Toll in Kenyan Floods Hits 132 as Thousands Flee Homes

The number of people killed in floods in Kenya over the past two weeks rose to 132, the government said, amid warnings that further rainfall would add to the tens of thousands already forced from their homes.

Authorities have distributed food worth almost $6 million and medicine to prevent and contain an outbreak of water-borne diseases, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, putting the number of displaced people at 222,456. At least 32 of Kenya’s 47 counties have been affected by the floods.

The capital, Nairobi, and the Rift Valley in the country’s west are among areas where rain is expected to continue in the seven days to May 14, the Kenya Meteorological Department said Monday on its website. On Twitter it warned of possible landslides in areas where the soil has been saturated by rain and floodwater.

Last week, at least 12 people were killed when a building collapsed during torrential rains in Nairobi. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Wednesday reported a death toll of 118, up from 100 on May 4. It warned more rain in flood-prone areas could drive thousands from their homes by Monday.