Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s decision to take a stake in a portfolio of clean-energy assets owned by Enbridge Inc. marks the largest deal yet for the pension fund’s recently formed Power and Renewables division.

Canada’s largest pension fund has already invested in three clean-energy projects in Brazil, India, and most recently by acquiring a portfolio of Canadian wind and solar assets from NextEra Energy Partners in April for C$751 million ($584 million).

Enbridge said Wednesday it had reached an agreement to sell a 49 percent stake in several North American onshore renewable power assets in a new joint venture with CPPIB that also includes a 49 percent stake in two German offshore wind projects for about C$1.75 billion in cash.

CPPIB joins other institutional funds pushing into the clean energy space, where long-term investors see steady returns over decades. BlackRock Inc. has invested at least half of a $1.6 billion fund dedicated to renewable-energy assets. Blackstone Group LP, meanwhile, is raising as much as $40 billion for its infrastructure fund, and may invest some of that money in renewables. KKR & Co., a firm with renewables investments, has sought to raise $5 billion for its third infrastructure vehicle.

Bruce Hogg, who heads the division for CPPIB, said the Enbridge package was an excellent opportunity to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of North American and European renewable assets. He said the partners will be looking to expand the portfolio, particularly by investing in European offshore projects which the partners see as a high growth area.

European Offshore

“It’s an existing portfolio and it’s running well," he said in an interview. "The focus for the JV right now is on European offshore. Enbridge views it as they have strong offshore operating and development capabilities based on their pipeline experience. It’s a growing market for us, so we decided that was a key area to focus on."

Enbridge had originally sought to sell the entire package of onshore renewable assets. Hogg said when CPPIB started to engage with Enbridge they decided to look at a more holistic approach that would allow Enbridge to monetize its clean-energy assets while still continuing to participate in the projects.

Hogg said the deal with Enbridge is indicative of why CPPIB moved into the clean-energy space given the need for capital in the sector. Enbridge is selling assets to help trim the debt it took on through its $28.6 billion purchase of Spectra Energy Corp. last year.

— With assistance by Brian Eckhouse