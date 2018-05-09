Booking Holdings May Be Poised for All-Time High, Options Show

Booking Holdings Inc. rose as much as 1.4 percent before paring most of its gain as the travel company prepares to report first-quarter earnings post-market today. TripAdvisor, one of its largest competitors, rallied as much as 24 percent after better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last night. Shares of Booking.com’s parent may be poised to hit a record high, eclipsing their previous intraday high set March 13, if the options-implied move of 6.4 percent holds true.

The options implied move is derived from the May at-the-money straddle, and forecasts a potential move of up or down 6.4 percent versus an historical average move of 9.5 percent. Should shares of Booking, formerly known as Priceline Group, reach their assumed upside with a move to $2,306.59, it would set a new intraday record, exceeding the March 13 high.