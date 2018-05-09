BlackRock Invests in Acorns App That Targets Novice Investors

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is investing in an app called Acorns that serves novice investors and will partner with the firm to create new uses for its technology.

Acorns allows its customers to invest spare change from everyday purchases into diversified exchange-traded fund portfolios, BlackRock said in a statement Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, the companies will pursue creating “technology enabled tools” for Acorns’s users. Acorns has more than 3.3 million investment accounts and uses algorithms to help clients automatically invest in low-cost ETFs.