Barclays Manager Urged Euribor Trader to Take on Additional Risk

A Barclays Plc trader charged with rigging interest rate benchmarks was a top employee and was urged by his manager to take on additional risk to help increase revenue, according to a performance review read out in a London court on Wednesday.

Philippe Moryoussef is one of five bankers accused of trying to manipulate the euro interbank offered rate, or Euribor, between 2005 and 2009 to help their trading positions. Although the Frenchman isn’t appearing at his trial, prosecutors are laying out a case against him and the others.

Philippe Moryoussef Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Conor Brown, Moryoussef’s manager, gave the trader the best rating in his 2006 review, saying he had “a great performance where you were always on top of your risk,” according to a copy of the document read out by prosecutor Dominic Lewis.

“The next year it’s critical you focus on" increasing the appetite for risk, Brown said in the document. “It’s clear to me that you have all the abilities and ambitions to achieve these goals, now it’s just about getting down and doing it."

A few months earlier, Brown told Moryoussef that he needed "to have more confidence," according to Lewis. Moryoussef worked at Barclays from 2005 to 2007.

All five defendants deny the allegations. Moryoussef is in France, and doesn’t have a lawyer representing him. A sixth, Christian Bittar, pleaded guilty before the trial started last month.

Moryoussef, in a mid-year self-appraisal earlier in 2006, was happy with his performance after his profits reached 9 million pounds ($12 million), Lewis said. Moryoussef told Brown he had reduced mistakes, that he hadn’t yet had a negative month and he’d helped Carlo Palombo, another defendant in the case, grow as a trader.

“My book is very light and under constant control,” Moryoussef said, according to Lewis.