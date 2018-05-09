charted
Bad News for Euro Bulls
A trade-weighted currency index is falling back toward January lowsBy
The bad news for euro bulls may keep coming. The shared currency is headed toward its weakest level this year against those of its largest trading partners as slowing growth is seen impeding the European Central Bank from outlining a definite end to its bond-buying program when it meets in June. The euro has fallen almost 2 percent on a trade-weighted basis this quarter, and stronger U.S. inflation data due Thursday may weigh further on the currency’s appeal.
