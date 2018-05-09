AT&T Hired Firm of Michael Cohen as It Sought Trump ‘Insights’

AT&T Inc. confirmed that it hired a firm established by Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, saying it was seeking “insights” around the time the new administration was inaugurated last year.

The relationship came to light on Tuesday, when AT&T was cited by attorney Michael Avenatti as one of the parties that made payments to Cohen’s firm. Avenatti is representing Stephanie Clifford, the porn actress known as Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 by Cohen for her silence just before the 2016 presidential election.

Larry Solomon, a spokesman for AT&T, confirmed the relationship with the firm in an email on Tuesday.

It “was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration,” he said. “They did no legal or lobbying work for us, and the contract ended in December 2017.”

The firm is a Delaware business started by Cohen, and it’s been previously identified as the source of the hush payment to Clifford.

AT&T, based in Dallas, made four payments of $50,000 apiece around the end of last year, according to Avenatti.

The company announced just before the election that it would merge with Time Warner Inc., a deal that the Justice Department ultimately sought to block. Trump regularly criticized Time Warner’s CNN unit on the campaign trail and threatened to derail any merger.

Other firms that transferred funds to the firm, according to Avenatti’s summary, include Novartis Investments SARL, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical maker Novartis AG, which made four payments totaling $399,920 in the same four-month span as AT&T. There also was a $150,000 payment in November 2017 from Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of aircraft, including jets, helicopters and unmanned vehicles, according to the summary.

