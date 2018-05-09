Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open as Crude Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set for a mixed open after a positive session on Wall Street, while crude oil climbed past $71 for the first time since 2014 and U.S. Treasury yields topped 3 percent.

Futures in Japan were slightly higher alongside their Australian counterparts while those in Hong Kong were little changed. U.S. stocks advanced, led by energy shares, with West Texas oil rising after an unexpected drop in stockpiles and President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The dollar steadied while a $25 billion auction of 10-year U.S. notes came just short of carrying a 3 percent coupon for the first time in almost seven years.

Meanwhile, Mahathir Mohamad won a stunning victory in Malaysia’s election, ending the six-decade rule of Prime Minister Najib Razak’s party in a landmark shift for the Southeast Asian nation. Malaysian markets are expected to be closed Thursday and Friday after the government declared public holidays. The shock result sent the iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF to biggest slump in almost 2 1/2 years.

Investors remain focused on geopolitics this week, with U.S. markets extending gains in afternoon trading after North Korea’s good-will gesture of releasing U.S. citizens as captives. Still, markets remained bound in a trading range, with uncertainties such as Middle East tensions and the knock-on effects of of higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.

“This tug-of-war remains in the market, regardless of the positive headlines on North Korea, regardless of the positive headlines on earnings,” said Quincy Krosby, the chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc. “This is a market that has to sort that out, and that 10-year yield flirting with 3 percent again is a reflection of that tug-of-war.”

Oksana Aranov, fixed income strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses the impact of a 3% 10-year yield. (Source: Bloomberg)

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira gained after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a meeting to discuss issues including the exchange rate, fueling speculation that authorities may take measures to stem a market rout. Argentina’s peso fell toward a record low as the government begins meetings with the International Monetary Fund to discuss a possible credit line.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Some key events coming up this week:

The Bank of England decides on policy Thursday.

U.S. inflation data for April are also due.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4 percent.

S&P/ASX 200 futures gained 0.3 percent.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

S&P 500 closed up 1 percent; Nasdaq 100 closed up 1.1 percent.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent.



Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05 percent to 109.75 per dollar.

The euro rose less than 0.05 percent to $1.1852.



Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 3.00 percent.



Commodities