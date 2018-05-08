Trump Says Pompeo Is on His Way to North Korea to Pave Way for Summit

President Donald Trump disclosed Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to North Korea to prepare for the president’s summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

“When I make promises, I keep them,” Trump said even as he announced the U.S. is pulling out of the multinational accord intended to curb Iran’s nuclear program. “In fact, at this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un.”

Trump said in a televised address that the agreement with Iran, negotiated under President Barack Obama, was a “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never ever been made.” By contrast, he has previously said any deal he makes with North Korea would require complete elimination of its nuclear arsenal.

Pompeo told reporters en route to North Korea that his previous visit with Kim on Easter weekend covered “basic outlines” and ground rules for a Trump-Kim meeting. Since then, he said, discussions have been aimed at putting “outlines around the substance of the agenda for the summit. Today we are hoping to nail some down” and establish “a framework for a successful summit between the two presidents.”

One symbolic gesture by Kim would be the release of three long-held Americans. Trump hinted that may be high on Pompeo’s to-do list. “We will all soon be finding out,” he said. “It would be a great thing if they are.”

Pompeo said that he would raise the issue of the three prisoners during his visit, which wasn’t announced in advance. “We’ve been asking for the release of these detainees for 17 months," he said. "We’ll talk about it again. It’d be a great gesture if they’d agree to do so.”

The three American prisoners are:

Kim Dong Chul who was sentenced to 10 years hard labor in 2016 on charges including espionage. He told CNN in January of that year that he was a U.S. citizen who spied on behalf of “South Korean conservative elements” before his arrest in North Korea in October. South Korea’s intelligence agency has denied any links to the man.

Kim Hak Song who was detained in May 2017 under what North Korean state media described as “hostile acts” against the country.

Kim Sang Dok, also known as Tony Kim, who was intercepted in April 2017 at Pyongyang International Airport after being invited to teach accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

— With assistance by Andy Sharp