Trade Talks Date, Aussie Budget, Emerging-Market Hurdle: Eco Day

Good Tuesday morning Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The ECB is sounding further warnings that a rise in trade protectionism would be damaging to the global economy, and most especially the U.S.
- Let the games continue. Chinese President Xi’s top economic adviser is set to visit the U.S. in ongoing trade talks
- Budget watch. There’s plenty to watch in Australia’s budget announcement, set for Tuesday evening in Canberra
- Stress test. Emerging-market central banks are facing their biggest challenge since the 2013 Fed “taper tantrum” episode
- Bigger bills. Rising oil prices still make for a drag on the U.S. economy despite stronger domestic production in recent years, Pacific Investment Management Co. analysts say
- ...and bigger spending. U.S. companies are lifting their 2018 investment outlook even as tariffs are expected to boost costs and cause supply disruptions, Institute for Supply Management survey shows
- Math homework. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed his team to crunch numbers on how many jobs his four-year tenure has helped create, ahead of elections that are due by May 2019
- Fed reshuffle. The departure of New York Fed chief William Dudley in June will mean a hawk, Kansas City Fed’s Esther George, is at least temporarily on the voting panel
- Lunchtime reading. A big chunk of Mexico’s trade surplus with the U.S. is being captured by exporters in Asia, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
