Standard Life Says Lloyds Didn't Have Right to Pull $148 Billion

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc is challenging the legality of the decision by Lloyds Banking Group Plc, its biggest client, to pull 109 billion pounds ($148 billion) from the asset manager.

Lloyds gave notice in February that it planned to end the mandate after the merger of Aberdeen and Standard Life made the combined firm a competitor to the lender in the insurance industry. The Edinburgh-based money manager has since agreed to sell the insurance unit.

Standard Life doesn’t consider the firm to be in material competition with Lloyds and therefore the bank does not have the right to terminate the arrangement, the asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday. “The parties are engaging with each other within the framework of the dispute resolution process envisaged” in the long-term asset management arrangements between them. A spokeswoman for Lloyds declined to comment.

Lloyds is holding a contest among fund managers interested in overseeing the money. The bank is likely to allocate the money among several firms after the contract with Standard Life expires in June of next year, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The arrangement between the two companies, which will end by the first half of 2019, was a legacy of Aberdeen’s acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from Lloyds in 2013. That made the lender one of Aberdeen’s biggest shareholders in addition to being a competitor.