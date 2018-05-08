Serbian Finance Minister Vujovic Quits Citing Personal Reasons

Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic, who lead the biggest former Yugoslav republic through a three-year austerity program, stepped down, citing personal reasons.

Vujovic, 66, resigned after “achieving significant results in macroeconomic stabilization, fiscal consolidation and structural reforms during his term,” the government said on its website on Tuesday, citing Vujovic’s letter of resignation submitted to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Dusan Vujovic Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

“Four years in a democracy is a reasonable period for a person to prove himself in public office and I would like to withdraw from the office of the finance minister for family, personal and professional reasons,” Belgrade newspaper Blic cited Vujovic’s letter to Brnabic. The former World Bank economist will return to the global lender as consultant, Serbian state TV broadcaster RTS reported, without citing anyone.

Vujovic took office in August 2014 in the government of then Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, leading the country through an International Monetary Fund program that cut state spending and turned the biggest budget gap in Europe of 8.7 percent of economic output in 2014 to a surplus in 2017. Brnabic, who postponed cabinet reshuffle plans until end of June, will inform parliament of the change.

The finance minister’s departure comes as Serbia is offering investors five-year dinar debt, which was last sold at an average yield of 4.15 percent in April 24 auction. The yield on its dollar bond maturing in 2021 fell 5 basis points to 4.18 percent at 9:20 a.m. in Belgrade, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Vujovic may be replaced by outgoing Belgrade mayor Sinisa Mali, newspaper Novosti said. Mali is Vucic’s close ally and economic adviser during his time in office as deputy prime minister. He is also chairman of Air Serbia’s supervisory board and has overseen the construction of the Belgrade Waterfront, a controversial commercial and residential development on the banks of the Sava River, backed by Vucic and U.A.E. investors.