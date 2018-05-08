Schneiderman Leaves Behind a Stack of High-Profile Litigation

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman leaves behind a massive caseload of high-profile litigation and investigations when he steps down Tuesday, amid allegations he physically abused four women. Here are some of the highlights, which Schneiderman’s successor vows to carry on to ensure the stability of the office.

threw out Exxon’s lawsuit seeking to stop the investigation, allowing Schneiderman and his Massachusetts counterpart, Maura Healey, to move forward. WEINSTEIN: Perhaps the most problematic investigation, at least from a public relations standpoint, is Schneiderman’s February civil rights suit against disgraced director Harvey Weinstein and his former company Weinstein Co. The suit in New York state court in Manhattan accuses the company of failing to protect its employees from Weinstein’s "pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination."

FACEBOOK: Schneiderman, Healey and others are looking into the scandal over Facebook Inc.’s links to Cambridge Analytica, the British firm that allegedly helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election. The attorneys general in March sent Facebook a demand letter seeking information about how data from millions of profiles ended up in the U.K. firm’s hands.

EQUIFAX: Schneiderman is among several attorneys general investigating the data breach at Equifax Inc., which may have compromised the privacy of more than 140 million U.S. consumers, including more than 8 million New Yorkers. He opened the probe in September.

mocked. NET NEUTRALITY: Schneiderman and a group of 21 states and the District of Columbia, sued in January to block the Federal Communications Commission’s "illegal" rollback of net neutrality. The stakes are high, with Schneiderman saying at the time that equal access to the internet is crucial for democracy itself.

VANCE: Schneiderman has been investigating Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s 2015 decision to not pursue a sexual abuse case against Harvey Weinstein following allegations by an Italian model who went to New York police with her claims against the director two years before his behavior was exposed.

RMBS: Under Schneiderman’s leadership, New York has recovered almost $4 billion from banks over their marketing of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities that triggered the financial crisis. In March, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc became one of the latest to settle, agreeing to pay $500 million.

agreeing to pay $500 million. KUSHNER HOUSING: Schneiderman said in March that his office would meet with tenant representatives to discuss a report by a housing watchdog group that claims Jared Kushner’s family real-estate firm under-reported the number of rent-regulated units in dozens of buildings to escape extra scrutiny of construction projects.