Papa John’s Slides After U.S. Same-Store Sales Drop Again

The new papa at Papa John’s International Inc. has his work cut out for him: Same-store sales at the pizza chain dropped 5.3 percent in North America in the first quarter, missing analysts’ estimates and sending the stock down in late trading.

Pizza Plunge Papa John's same-store sales drop except in international markets Source: Company statement

Longtime leader and founder John Schnatter, who remains chairman, handed the reins to Steve Ritchie in January, less than two months after Schnatter criticized the NFL for how it handled player protests.

“Although first quarter results were lower than the prior year, they were consistent with our expectations,” Ritchie said as earnings were announced.

International comparable sales were positive -- but just barely at 0.3 percent growth -- trailing estimates for a 2.7 percent boost abroad. The stock dropped as much as 6.4 percent in after-market trading.