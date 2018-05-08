Microsoft's New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference

Technology-conference showrooms are usually crammed with booths hawking software demos and branded swag, and attendees typically wander the floor donning prototype virtual-reality goggles or trying out other new hardware. But at Microsoft's annual Build event for developers, some of the visitors are a bit different. In fact they aren’t even human.

Behind a waist-high white picket fence, Microsoft is offering up a “Cuddle Corner," giving show-goers the chance to relieve the fatigue of a day of meetings and a 3 1/2 hour keynote speech by petting shaggy-maned miniature horses, fuzzy bunnies and what looked like a Golden Retriever.

????⚠️ Attention, this is not a drill! The cuddle corner at #MSBuild is real and the animals adorable. Stop by if you need some down time ⚠️???? pic.twitter.com/ROvM2b1NAe — Jen Gentleman ???? (@JenMsft) May 7, 2018

This sort of furry therapy is becoming more common on college campuses. At Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, dogs are being deployed to help students de-stress during finals. Guides leading groups of prospective students at schools including the University of California, Los Angeles, boast of the popularity of emotional-support dogs at times of elevated anxiety. Still, this may be a first for a big tech conference. There are other signs that Microsoft is concerned about the health and well-being of Build’s attendees this year. Yesterday’s marathon keynote address was broken up with a few minutes of stretching exercises, led by Allison Krug, part of Microsoft’s Cloud Developer Advocacy Team. According to a co-worker’s post on Twitter, Krug was also the brains behind the petting zoo.



Microsoft’s developer relations team was so proud of its effort that it even tweeted out its own Build-centric version of the kids’ classic song “Old MacDonald.”