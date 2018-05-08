JPMorgan's Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months

Utilities plunged the most intraday since February after JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said people should prepare for benchmark Treasury yields climbing to 4 percent. A rise would be bearish for utilities as they’re often viewed as an alternative to Treasuries because of their steady, regulated rates of return. Dimon’s remarks just mean “more interest rate worries,” said Tim Winter, associate portfolio manager for the Gabelli Utilities Fund that has $2.1 billion under management for Gabelli Funds.