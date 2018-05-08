Ford Weighs Halting F-150 Output After Supplier Fire

Production of Ford Motor Co.’s most profitable model line, the F-Series pickups, is likely to be knocked out for several weeks by a fire that’s cut off supply of critical parts to the automaker’s truck factories, said a person familiar with the situation.

Ford already has shut its F-150 plant in Kansas City, which employs 3,600 workers, and has halted production of its Super Duty trucks in Ohio and Kentucky. The automaker’s other source of the popular F-150, in Dearborn, Michigan, may go down this week, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing speculative matters. About 4,000 workers are employed at the Dearborn factory. The shutdowns could cost Ford as much as 15,000 F-150s a week, according to James Albertine, an analyst with Consumer Edge Research.

F-Series pickups generate most of Ford’s profits, with Morgan Stanley recently assigning a higher valuation to the franchise than the entire company. The truck line, which includes F-250 and other larger models, hauls in about $40 billion in annual revenue, exceeding the annual sales of companies such as Facebook Inc. and Nike Inc. The production shutdowns follow an explosion and fire last week at a Meridian Magnesium Products plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, which makes die-cast parts essential to F-150 production.

‘Fluid Situation’

“This is an extremely fluid situation,” Kelli Felker, a Ford spokeswoman, said by phone. “We are working hard to get replacement parts. We’re working closely with the supplier to manage the situation and determine next steps.”

Ford fell 1.7 percent to $11.08 at 10:35 a.m. in New York trading. The shares have dropped about 11 percent this year.

The fire in the supplier plant lingered and was difficult to contain because the magnesium that ignited couldn’t be extinguished with water.

Ford said Wednesday that it halted production for Super Duty, which includes F-250 through F-750 commercial trucks, but the factories in Ohio and Kentucky continue churning out other models, including the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size sport utility vehicles and the Econoline van. As a result, no workers have been laid off at those factories, Felker said.

The F-Series is so important to Ford that Albertine wrote he’s considering adjusting his earnings projections for the automaker once the full-impact of the supplier fire is known.

“We do expect Ford will incur higher production costs during this shutdown period and potentially in the period immediately following the shutdown to the degree Ford elects to accelerate production to make up for this shortfall,” Albertine wrote Tuesday in a note to investors.