Evercore Claims Spot in Advisory Top Five on Takeda-Shire Role

A $62 billion health-care mega deal has catapulted Evercore Inc., the boutique advisory firm founded by former Lehman Brothers banker Roger Altman, into the No. 5 slot on the global M&A league tables.

Evercore, which is advising Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. on its acquisition of Shire Plc, leapfrogged over Bank of America Corp. and local rival Centerview Partners Holdings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The New York-based firm -- which fielded U.S. bankers Will Hiltz and John Honts on the deal alongside U.K. colleague Julian Oakley -- has also advised on T-Mobile US Inc.’s takeover of Sprint Corp. and Comcast Corp.’s bid for Sky Plc this year.

Rank (Market Share) Before Takeda-Shire After Takeda-Shire 1. Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley 2. JPMorgan JPMorgan 3. Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs 4. Bank of America Citigroup 5. Centerview Partners Evercore

Citigroup Inc., which advised Shire in the biggest acquisition by a Japanese company overseas, also moved up the rankings overnight to No. 4. The bank’s Chris Hite, Cary Kochman, Jan Skarbek and corporate broker Andrew Seaton worked on the deal.

Annual rankings of financial advisers on mergers and acquisitions are hotly contested, and can be heavily influenced by a few very large deals. With seven months of 2018 left -- and the “ best conditions for M&A activity” in at least one banker’s career -- a lot could still change.

Advisers to Takeda are expected to share about $80 million to $110 million in fees, according to estimates from Jeff Nassof of advisory firm Freeman & Co. Shire’s banks will likely split about the same amount, Nassof said.

Still, the multi-billion dollar deal did little to shake up the top of the table, leaving Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- who all won roles on the transaction -- comfortable in the top three slots.

Morgan Stanley’s Clint Gartin, Philippe Gallone, David Kitterick and Peter Moorhouse advised Shire along with Anthony Gutman, Robert King and Nick Harper of Goldman Sachs. JPMorgan, working with Takeda, fielded Michele Colocci, Dwayne Lysaght, James Mitford and James Robinson.

Nomura, ranked at No. 13, also advised Takeda. Akira Kiyota, Paolo Cicchine, Andrew McNaught and Oliver Tucker were named among those working on the deal.