EU Says ‘We Don’t Know’ What Trump Will Announce on Iran Deal

The European Union said it can’t speculate on what exactly President Donald Trump will announce later Tuesday regarding the Iran nuclear deal, but the bloc is preparing plans to protect EU companies.

“We don’t know what Mr. Trump is going to announce,” Maja Kocijancic, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs, told reporters in Brussels. “We are working on plans to protect the interests of European companies, but at this stage I am not in a position to offer any further details.”

Maja Kocijancic Photographer: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Trump is scheduled to announce on Tuesday whether the U.S. will pull out of the Iran accord. European governments have pressed the U.S. administration to preserve the nuclear agreement while they negotiate side-deals to address Trump’s main concerns.

“The agreement is very important for global security,” said Kocijancic, stressing that the pact -- formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- has strict monitoring and verification provisions.

Trump’s Iran Decision: What’s at Stake for Global Oil Market?

“The JCPOA is not based on assumptions of good faith or trust,” Kocijancic said. “It’s based on facts, on concrete commitments, on verification mechanisms, on very strict monitoring.”

If the U.S. refuses to keep waiving sanctions under the Iran deal, that could lead to complications and confusion for international companies doing business in the region. The EU has refused to go into specifics about the measures being prepared to help European companies should Trump decide to exit the accord.

“Of course we work to protect European business,” Kocijancic said. “But at this point in time, I’m not going to tell you details or go further, because we don’t know what substance there will be in any announcement made by the president.”