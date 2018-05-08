Dr. Dre-Inspired Branson Tweets a Timely Outlook on Partnerships

British billionaire Richard Branson wrote about the importance of teaming up, just hours after the bank that he backs said it had received a merger proposal from a rival.

“It’s amazing how often surprising partnerships can yield the most exciting results,” the 67-year-old said on Twitter. “So rather than turn down your next opportunity, embrace fear, say yes -– and see what happens.”

Branson wasn’t referring to CYBG Plc’s 1.6 billion-pound ($2.2 billion) proposal to buy Virgin Money Holdings U.K. Plc, but reflecting on a documentary he’d recently watched about Beats Electronics co-founders, rapper Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and music producer James Iovine, according to a blog post linked to the tweet. But the timing was remarkable.

Branson, who lives on his private island, Necker, in the Caribbean, currently has no comment on the merger proposal, a spokeswoman said by email.