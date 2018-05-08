Dr. Dre-Inspired Branson Tweets a Timely Outlook on Partnerships

Dr. Dre-Inspired Branson Tweets a Timely Outlook on PartnershipsBy
-
‘Embrace fear, say yes,’ Billionaire Virgin Money-backer says
-
Branson was reflecting on Beats’s success, not merger proposal
British billionaire Richard Branson wrote about the importance of teaming up, just hours after the bank that he backs said it had received a merger proposal from a rival.
“It’s amazing how often surprising partnerships can yield the most exciting results,” the 67-year-old said on Twitter. “So rather than turn down your next opportunity, embrace fear, say yes -– and see what happens.”
Branson wasn’t referring to CYBG Plc’s 1.6 billion-pound ($2.2 billion) proposal to buy Virgin Money Holdings U.K. Plc, but reflecting on a documentary he’d recently watched about Beats Electronics co-founders, rapper Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and music producer James Iovine, according to a blog post linked to the tweet. But the timing was remarkable.
Branson, who lives on his private island, Necker, in the Caribbean, currently has no comment on the merger proposal, a spokeswoman said by email.