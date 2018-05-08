Dimon Says China's Yuan May Rival the Dollar's Role in 20 Years

China has a long list of reforms still needed to open up its financial markets and loosen controls on its currency before the yuan can rival the dollar, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.

“Eventually, it will be comparable -- eventually is 20 or 30 years,” Dimon said when asked in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Stephen Engle whether China’s yuan would rise to have a comparable role to the dollar in the global financial system. “It’s not comparable if it’s not convertible.”

Bond-market reforms that establish “rule of law” and the ability to trade securities freely will be critical, Dimon said. A convertible currency is “quite a ways away,” he added.

— With assistance by Chris Anstey, and Stephen Engle